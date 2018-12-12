Ex-UK Minister Owen Paterson Submits Letter of No Confidence in PM May - Reports

The news comes as the BBC reported on Wednesday that pro-Brexit Tories were increasingly confident that they could launch a no confidence vote in the prime minister.

According to Reuters, former UK Minister Owen Paterson submitted a letter of no confidence in the leadership of Theresa May.

"It would be a travesty if the democratic verdict of the 2016 referendum – the largest in British history – were not delivered, yet the Prime Minister's proposed 'deal' is so bad that it cannot be considered anything other than a betrayal of clear manifesto promises," he said in a letter.

The statement comes after UK Prime Minister Theresa May said she was postponing the parliament vote to ask her EU colleagues to provide further reassurances on the Northern Irish border backstop. A number of lawmakers criticised the decision and said they would support Labour if it lodged a request for a no-confidence vote.

After UK Prime Minister Theresa May's announcement, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said there was "no room" for any renegotiation of the Brexit deal, although further clarifications were still possible.

Under the EU withdrawal act of 2018, the government was to reach a Brexit deal by that deadline or, if it failed to agree on the terms of exit, it was to make a statement about the next steps.