UK Foreign Office Refuses to Publish Data Regarding Its Hybrid Warfare Project

"The FCO's Counter Disinformation and Media Development Programme is designed to protect national security by countering disinformation directed at the UK and its Allies from Russia… Documents and correspondence about projects within the Programme will not be published, as this information could then be used to actively attempt to disrupt and undermine the Programme's effectiveness," the minister Duncan said in a written response to Sputnik.
READ MORE: Anonymous Reveals Proof "Russian Meddling" in Catalan Independence Vote Fake
The comment comes after Hacktivist group Anonymous leaked files last month that it claimed belonged to Integrity Initiative, a UK-financed influence campaign with "clusters" in mainland Europe, Canada and the United States.
The stated goal of the campaign, according to Anonymous, was to counter Russian disinformation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, on his part, said earlier it aimed to damage the country’s image abroad.
All comments
Show new comments (0)