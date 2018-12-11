Minister Says Macron's Anti-Crisis Measures to Cost 8-10 Bn Euros for France

Earlier today, French President Emmanuel Macron announced measures in response to dissatisfied protestors. Their cost would range between 8-10 billion euros ($9.1-$11.4 billion), Olivier Dussopt, French Minister of State for Public Action and Accounts Olivier Dussopt, said on Monday.

"It's between 8 to 10 billion euros," a junior minister said on BFM TV. "We are in the process of fine-tuning and to see how to finance it."

Earlier on Monday, Emanuel Macron announced "an economic emergency" in France. French President said that from 2019 the minimal wage will be increased by 100 euros [over $113] per month. The proposed measures also include bonuses for employees and exemptions from increased social security tax for pensioners earning less than 2,000 euros per month.

READ MORE: WATCH Mob Loot Apple Store During French Yellow Vests Riots

France has been witnessing a wave of mass protests since mid-November, when the so-called yellow vest protesters took to the streets. Their initial goal was to force Emmanuel Macron to abandon his controversial proposal to increase diesel and gasoline prices. According to reports, French security services have already detained as many as 4,532 people since the eruption of the yellow vest protests.