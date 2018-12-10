Stockholm City Hall Defaced With 'Jesus' Graffiti Ahead of Nobel Banquet

Both porches, gates, walls and at least one statue of one of Stockholm's most iconic buildings have been tarnished with various colours in an act of vandalism.

On Monday, a man was arrested in Stockholm suspected of inflicting serious damage to City Hall, the site of the Nobel Banquet, national broadcaster SVT reported.

The culprit attacked both big gates of the City Hall. Green luminous colour was applied to the gate city politicians use, while red paint was smeared at the grand entrance used by guests. On the big gate, the inscription "Jesus" is also visible in a light white colour. The attack targeted even signs and flagpoles outside the City Hall. Additionally, red shapes resembling bloody handprints are also visible in some places.

The police received an alarm at 2.45 a.m. from a security officer. The alleged perpetrator was later arrested at Kungsholmstorg Square not far from City Hall and is now suspected of gross damage.

"The man applied some kind of colour, and it's the City Hall and at least one of the surrounding statues was damaged", Jonas Fager, managing director of Stockholm's Real Estate Office told SVT.

​At present, it remains unclear whether one of Stockholm's most recognisable sights will be restored to its original glory.

"It's a very unfortunate day, just on the Nobel Day. We will try and get it off during the day. But it may be difficult. It's real paint", Jonas Fager, managing director of Stockholm's Real Estate Office told SVT.

The Nobel gala starts today starts at 7.00 p.m. local time in Blue Hall.

Located on the eastern tip of Kungsholmen Island, the Stockholm City Hall houses offices, conference rooms, ceremonial halls as well as the luxury restaurant Stadshuskällaren ("City Hall Cellar"). The building, completed in 1923 in national romantic style, is one of the city's most well-known sights overlooking the Old Town and a major tourist attraction.