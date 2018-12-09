Make Love, Not Laws: Same-Sex Italian MPs Reportedly Had Intercourse in Parl't

The two hot-blooded lawmakers have not been identified, and it remains unclear whether their restroom encounter reflected a moment of overwhelming passion or a consummation of the Lega-Five Star alliance.

A couple of horny lawmakers have been hitting the newswire in Italy. According to Il Giornale reporter Romana Liuzzo, two MPs, one from the Lega Nord party and another from the Five Star Movement (M5S), have been caught on a cell phone camera having sex in a restroom of the lower chamber of parliament.

"Obviously, we know their names," the journalist wrote; she refused to disclose their identities, however, citing their right to privacy.

More details surfaced later: Franco Bechis, director of the Italian daily Il Tempo, was quoted as saying that the two MPs were "two tall, beautiful men."

Francesco D'Uva, the Five Star group leader in the Chamber of Deputies, reportedly forbade fellow party members in a text message from divulging the sordid details of the story.