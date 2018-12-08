Register
08 December 2018
    Roman Abramovich

    British Intel to Ratchet Up Pressure on Russian Businessmen - Reports

    Europe
    Britain-Russia relations have been in a downward spiral ever since early March, when former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal survived a purported nerve agent attack, which the UK blamed on Moscow. The accusations were followed by an announced crackdown on Russian money in Britain, which is apparently gaining momentum.

    UK intelligence services are looking to build up pressure on six powerful Russian businessmen with alleged close ties with the Kremlin, The Telegraph reported on Saturday, citing anonymous intelligence officials.

    According to a source, London seeks to "limit their maneuverability and their ability  to travel and operate freely in Britain, Europe and elsewhere," with measures ranging from revoking their visas to restricting travel and even targeting their assets in the UK.

    The "black list" was reportedly submitted to and approved by Prime Minister Theresa May. It includes individuals "identified as having an extremely close professional and financial relationship" with President Vladimir Putin: investor and Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Russia's fifth-wealthiest man Alisher Usmanov and metals tycoon and Rusal owner Oleg Deripaska, as well as brothers Arkady and Boris Rotenberg, who own the country's largest gas pipeline supplier.

    READ MORE: UK Seeks to Impose EU Sanctions Against Russian Senior Intel Officials — Reports

    The decision to target Roman Abramovich is understood to be "the most significant." The 52-year-old billionaire businessman obtained Israeli citizenship in May after he failed to renew his UK working visa. His visa issues were largely associated with Britain-Russia souring relations in the wake of the Salisbury poisoning.

    Daffodils are placed by a police cordon backdropped by a tent covering the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Russian Diplomats Renew Calls on UK for Access to Salisbury Poisoning Victims

    The purported plan to counter the six deep-pocketed Russians will be part of Britain's countermeasures against the March 4 Salisbury incident, in which former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter were ostensibly exposed to a nerve agent. London claimed that the toxin, called "Novichok," was produced in Russia and blamed the attempted murder on Moscow's GRU officers.

    Theresa May threatened to freeze Russian assets in the country and suspend all high-level contacts with Moscow if there was evidence of Russia's involvement in the attack. A UK parliamentary committee urged the government to step up sanctions against those close to the Kremlin, as well as any responsible for human rights violations.

    Russia has repeatedly denied the claims as ungrounded and offered a joint investigation into the poisoning, which Britain backed out of. However, London moved to expel 23 Russian diplomats from the country, with Moscow responding in kind.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
