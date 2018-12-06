Register
16:48 GMT +306 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Protest action of students in Paris

    Sorbonne University Building Closed Amid Protests in France (PHOTOS)

    © Sputnik / Irina Kalashnikova
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Young people have been protesting for several days, not only in the capital, but all over the country, blocking access to schools and universities, as well as clashing with police.

    One of the buildings of the world-renowned French university Sorbonne was completely closed in the afternoon on 6 December due to student protests, a statement issued by the educational institution reads.

    The students are protesting against an education reform that complicates selection for admission to higher educational institutions, as well as against a significant increase in tuition fees for foreign students.

    Protest action of students in Paris
    © Sputnik / Irina Kalashnikova
    Protest action of students in Paris

    The university said in the statement that the Sorbonne building had been completely closed and that classes inside it were cancelled. The students were allowed to attend classes only in some of the university's buildings.

    READ MORE: French Police Union Calls on Police to Join Yellow Vests' Protests

    It was also reported that another building of the Pantheon-Sorbonne University, a centre named after Pierre Mendès-France, was open and that classes were taking place there, as well as that staff could come to their workplaces. However, security regulations do not allow students to access all floors of the building following the destruction of the fire resistant door.

    Protest action of students in Paris
    © Sputnik / Irina Kalashnikova
    Protest action of students in Paris

    French police have detained 148 participants in the riots organized near the school Lycée Saint-Exupéry in the town of Mantes la Jolie, west of Paris, according to the website actu.fr.

    All of those detained were reportedly between 15 and 19 years old, 24 of them were carrying cobblestones, hammers, and armour. It is reported that they participated in the students' protests against reforms in the education system; however, during the demonstration, the students set fire to containers and turned over two cars parked nearby.

    High school students block the entrance of the Lycee Henri IV secondary school to protest against the French government's reform plan, in Paris, France, December 6, 2018
    © REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes
    High school students block the entrance of the Lycee Henri IV secondary school to protest against the French government's reform plan, in Paris, France, December 6, 2018

    Riots and clashes between students and the police are ongoing all over the country. In Nice, students at the prestigious Lycée Parc Imperial began the day with a protest march that ended with the burning of containers and clashes with law enforcement; as a result, about 10 people were detained, according to the Nice-Matin newspaper.

    READ MORE: France on Fire: The Driving Forces Behind Ongoing Protests

    In Marseille, students threw cobblestones at police officers, who in response dispersed the aggressive crowd with tear gas. In total, several thousand young demonstrators took to the streets of these two large southern cities.

    The youth demonstrations are being held against the backdrop of a large-scale social crisis unfolding in France. Outraged by the planned increase in fuel prices that were set for January 1, 2019, the French began to take to the streets all over the country in mid-November. As a result, the prime minister has suspended the tax rise for 3 to 6 months.

    Related:

    France Abandons Fuel Tax Increase After Weeks of Protest
    France on Fire: The Driving Forces Behind Ongoing Protests
    France Can Change Position Over Wealth Tax Amid Mass Demonstrations
    France Protests: 'It's an Escalation Macron Has Struggled to Understand' - Prof
    Tags:
    university, protests, INSEAD Sorbonne University, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse