Stonehenge 'Travesty': Prehistoric Monuments, Proof of 'Monster Cows' in Danger

A UK government company have allegedly damaged one of the most iconic monuments in the world, while building a tunnel through its landscape.

Archaeologists accused Highways England of drilling a hole through Stonehenge, which reportedly took place near Blick Mead, around a mile and a half from the 6,000-year old installation.

Scientists, concerned with the construction of the tunnel, have previously opposed the works, arguing that it was too short (not even 3km long) and sitting within a world heritage site (more than 5 km across). The site is also full of prehistoric monuments, some older than the Stonehenge, yet to be discovered, according to the scientists.

A senior research fellow at the University of Buckingham called the situation a "travesty." He worried that if the construction goes ahead, organic remains and evidence of monster cows that lived in the area would be destroyed.

A Highways England spokesperson said: "We are not aware of any damage being caused to archaeological layers. We notified Professor David Jacques of the locations of our water table monitoring, we have adhered to guidelines in carrying out the work, we have kept Prof Jacques informed and we will be meeting him on site tomorrow.

"Our assessments so far indicate that construction of the scheme will have no significant effects on the Blick Mead area, and we are undertaking this further hydrogeological investigation at Prof Jacques' request. The works have been undertaken in a highly professional manner, with an archaeologist on site and with due care being exercised at all times."

Blick Mead is part of the Stonehenge and Avebury UNESCO world heritage.