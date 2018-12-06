Ukraine Reinforcing Troops on Russian Border - President Poroshenko

In November, the Ukrainian president signed a decree to impose martial law in regions bordering Russia, as well as the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, following a clash in the Kerch Strait.

Ukranian President Petro Poroshenko stated on Twitter on Thursday that the country is reinforcing its military on the Russian border.

"…military units from the Ukrainian armed forces have been redeployed to the most dangerous directions along the entire line of our border [with Russia] in order to strengthen defensive capabilities", Poroshenko said.

READ MORE: Poroshenko's Allegation of Russian Plot to Seize Azov Ports 'Absurd' — Kremlin

© Photo : Crimea's FSB Press Service Ukrainian Sailors Face Up to 6 Years in Prison for Illegal Border Crossing - Lawyer

The news comes amid escalating tensions between Moscow and Kiev over the Ukrainian ships that were detained by Russian Border Guards after breaching the country's maritime border near the Kerch Strait.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has described the Ukrainian vessels’ actions as a provocation committed in violation of international law.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW