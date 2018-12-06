Ukraine Reinforcing Troops on Russian Border - President Poroshenko

Ukranian President Petro Poroshenko stated on Twitter on Thursday that the country is reinforcing its military on the Russian border.
"…military units from the Ukrainian armed forces have been redeployed to the most dangerous directions along the entire line of our border [with Russia] in order to strengthen defensive capabilities", Poroshenko said.
READ MORE: Poroshenko's Allegation of Russian Plot to Seize Azov Ports 'Absurd' — Kremlin
The Russian Foreign Ministry has described the Ukrainian vessels’ actions as a provocation committed in violation of international law.
