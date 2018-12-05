Moscow Hopes London Will Take Constructive Stance in INF Talks - Russian Embassy

"The UK government has repeatedly said it backs the INF, understands its importance and wants to preserve it. If that is so, we hope London will stop blindly toeing the US line aimed at tearing up this key global security pact and take a constructive stance in talks on its future," an embassy spokesman told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin responded at a press briefing, arguing the United States again failed to prove Russia’s alleged violations. He pointed out an inconsistency in Washington’s actions, which said months ago it was going to withdraw and then tried to justify its decision.
READ MORE: NATO Manipulates Facts to Disguise US Withdrawal From INF — Kremlin
All comments
Show new comments (0)