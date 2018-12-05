Moscow Hopes London Will Take Constructive Stance in INF Talks - Russian Embassy

LONDON (Sputnik) - The Russian embassy in London said Wednesday the UK government should adopt a more constructive approach toward the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

"The UK government has repeatedly said it backs the INF, understands its importance and wants to preserve it. If that is so, we hope London will stop blindly toeing the US line aimed at tearing up this key global security pact and take a constructive stance in talks on its future," an embassy spokesman told reporters.

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on Tuesday gave Russia 60 days to return to "full and verifiable compliance," or else Washington would stop adhering to the 1987 pact that banned ground-based medium-range missiles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded at a press briefing, arguing the United States again failed to prove Russia’s alleged violations. He pointed out an inconsistency in Washington’s actions, which said months ago it was going to withdraw and then tried to justify its decision.

