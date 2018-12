British Prime Minister Theresa May faces members of Parliament in order to address their questions during the second of an expected five-day debate on the Brexit agreement.

The debates on the deal are becoming more heated, as on Tuesday the House of Commons voted to find the government in contempt of Parliament for not publishing the Attorney General's full legal advice on Brexit.

The destiny of May's Brexit plan is to be decided by the MPs on the 11th of December.

