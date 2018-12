Earlier in the day, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe declared a 6-month moratorium on an increase in fuel taxes, which have led to mass demonstrations and unrest in the country.

The prime minister delivered a speech following his announcement to freeze fuel taxes increase for six months as well electricity and gas price hikes for three months.

Since mid-November, mass protests against rising fuel prices have been taking place in France with demonstrations in the centre of Paris that have resulted in riots and hundreds of protesters being detained.

