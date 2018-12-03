Syrian Refugee Gets Six Years in Prison for Planning Car Bomb Attack in Germany

A German court in Hamburg on Friday sentenced a 20-year-old Syrian to 6 years and 6 months in prison for planning to commit a terrorist attack in Germany in 2017 which could have resulted in the death or injury of more than 200 people, according to the judge's decision.

Criminal proceedings against the Syrian refugee began in late June 2018. The court had planned to announce the decision on November 23, but sentencing was postponed one week.

READ MORE: Terror Attack Plot on High Speed Train Probed in Germany — Reports

"The punishment is imprisonment for six and a half years," the judge said during a court hearing on Friday.

© REUTERS / Thilo Schmuelgen Man Arrested in Germany Was Planning Biological Terror Attack

The court found that the convict had planned to assemble a car bomb to carry out an act of terrorism in Germany, which could have led to over 200 deaths and injuries. The verdict has not entered into force and can be appealed.

German police detained the Syrian citizen on October 31, 2017 in the city of Schwerin; at the time, he was 19.

According to police, the man arrived in Germany in 2015 as a refugee.