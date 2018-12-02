Register
13:43 GMT +302 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman walks by a poster reading They are coming, Migrants in our town centre in a street of Beziers, southern France, on October 12, 2016.

    Nearly Four Out of Five French Don't Want to Accept Any More Immigrants - Poll

    © AFP 2018 / PASCAL GUYOT
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 51

    Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron called on EU members to "share" refugees and expel so-called economic migrants, while the French parliament signed a new immigration law aimed at ensuring "controlled immigration, an effective right to asylum" and "successful integration" of new arrivals.

    Well over half of France's citizens believe their country accepts too many immigrants, comprehensive poll data published Saturday by the French weekly Journal du Dimanche has shown.

    According to the poll, conducted by Ifop in partnership with the Jean-Jaures Foundation and the American Jewish Committee, 52 percent of French men and women believe that France welcomes "too many foreigners". Another 27 percent believe France welcomes "enough". Taken together, some 79 percent of the country's citizens believe France does not need any more immigrants.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, right, poses with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Christophe Ena
    French President to Saudi Crown Prince: ‘You Never Listen to Me’ (VIDEO)
    Similarly, 64 percent of those surveyed agreed with the sentiment that "our country already has many foreigners, and welcoming additional immigrants would be undesirable". 77 percent of respondents said they fear that a policy that is too welcoming of immigrants will end up attracting even more immigration; 71 percent believe excessive migration will lead to a decline in wages due to migrants' willingness to work for low pay.

    The French government has swung right on immigration policy in recent months to account for growing public discontent over the ongoing European migration crisis. However, members of the French National Rally party (formally known as the National Front) have urged the Macron government to follow the example of Italy and adopt even tougher rules.

    Most of the migrants who have arrived in Europe in the last few years come from the Middle East and North Africa, particularly Syria and Libya, which have been struck by devastating civil conflicts allegedly promoted by the US, France, UK and other foreign powers. Last year, a report by Pew Research Center, a US nonpartisan think tank, projected a dramatic rise in Western Europe's Muslim population over the next several decades, with the Muslim population of France projected to rise from 8.8 percent in 2016 to as much as 18 percent by 2050.

    Related:

    Yazidis Join Case Against French Cement Giant Lafarge Over Daesh Payment Scandal
    Over 100 People Detained During 'Yellow Vests' Protests in Paris - French PM
    French President to Saudi Crown Prince: ‘You Never Listen to Me’ (VIDEO)
    French MPs Overwhelmingly Endorse Ban on Parents Smacking Their Children
    Tags:
    refugee crisis, migrant crisis, public opinion, poll, immigration, Europe, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Real Atlantis: Life on a Sinking Indian Island
    The Real Atlantis: Life on a Sinking Indian Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse