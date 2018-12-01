Protesters Steal Assault Rifle From Police Amid Mayhem in Paris - Report

The weapon was reportedly obtained by the protesters after they ransacked a police car in central Paris, according to police union officials.

Protesters rioting on the streets of the French capital have apparently managed to get their hands on at least one assault rifle.

As two French police union officials told Reuters, the protesters seized the weapon from a police car in central Paris.

Protests in the capital of France led to about 6,000 police officers being deployed on the streets in a bid to maintain public order.

According to BFMTV, at least 80 people got injured during the protests today, with about 205 being detained by law enforcement officers.

Protests against raising taxes on fuel in France began in mid-November. Participants of the demonstrations call themselves "Yellow Vests" — the name is derived from reflective capes for motorists that the protestors are wearing.