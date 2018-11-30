Ukraine to Limit Entry for Russian Men Aged 16-60 Amid Kerch Strait Row

The move follows a decision by Poroshenko, who signed a decree declaring martial law in several Ukrainian regions located near the Russian border and the coasts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, which will be in place for 30 days, due to the Kerch Strait incident.

President Petro Poroshenko has announced that Ukraine would limit the entry into the country for Russian males aged 16-60.

"I would strengthen the registration requirements, especially in areas in which martial law has been imposed," Poroshenko said at a meeting on strengthening the country's defensive capabilities on Friday morning.

Russia has yet to comment on the move, which comes in the wake of escalated tensions between the neighbouring nations after an incident in the Kerch Strait last weekend.

On 25 November, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that the Ukrainian Berdyansk and Nikopol gunboats and the Yany Kapu tugboat had illegally crossed the Russian maritime border as they sailed toward the Kerch Strait, the entrance to the Sea of Azov. The Ukrainian vessels were seized by Russia after failing to respond to a demand to stop.

In its turn, Ukraine adopted a decree declaring martial law in several regions located near the Russian border and the coasts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, which will be in place for 30 days.

When commenting on the Kerch Strait row, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the incident appeared to have been a provocation prepared in advance as well as a pretext to introduce martial law in Ukraine ahead of the upcoming presidential election in March 2019.