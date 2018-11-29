Italy's Lower Chamber Suspends Diplomatic Ties With Egyptian Parl't - Speaker

Regeni, a Cambridge University graduate, who was engaged in research work in Cairo, vanished in the Egyptian capital in late January 2016. On February 3, his body with signs of torture was found in Cairo's suburbs. Earlier in the week, the Italian prosecutor's office said that the names of the first suspects in the student's killing would be announced soon.
'I regret to inform that the Chamber of Deputies suspends any diplomatic relations with the Egyptian parliament until there is a breakthrough in the investigation and it is concluded', Fico said.
Regeni is claimed to have been abducted and tortured by the Egyptian security services, who might have suspected the student of espionage. The espionage claims might have originated from one of the police's whistleblowers.
In a critical escalation in the Giulio #Regeni case, the head of Italy’s Chamber of Deputies has said that the body will sever ties with Egypt’s Parliament over a lack of progress in the investigation of the torture and murder of the Italian PhD researcher https://t.co/unaJ2NC9Hl pic.twitter.com/kcsteaizXu— Mada Masr مدى مصر (@MadaMasr) November 29, 2018
According to media reports, the Italian Prosecutor's office might include Egyptian policemen and intelligence officers in the list of suspects.
Italy will suspend all diplomatic ties w/ Egypt until there is a "real turning point in the investigation and the start of a trial on the kidnapping, torture and killing of Giulio Regeni." Italian prosecutors recently named several members of National Security agency as suspects https://t.co/xgVvp06suS— Sharif Kouddous (@sharifkouddous) November 29, 2018
