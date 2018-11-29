Register
21:33 GMT +329 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former English Defence League (EDL) leader Tommy Robinson addresses his supporters as he arrives at the Old Bailey where he is accused of contempt of court, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018

    UK's Top Right-Wing Activist Proves Syrian Refugee Teen Was Justly 'Attacked'

    © AP Photo / David Mirzoeff
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    British right-wing activist Tommy Robinson notably drew a line between ‘a water attack’ performed on Jamal and one in which a white girl was violently beaten by a gang of migrants, which included the Syrian teenager, among others.

    Britain’s best-known critic of Islam, Tommy Robinson, claimed in a Facebook post on Thursday that there was nothing wrong in the attack on a Syrian refugee boy in school premises in Huddersfield, northern England, as he himself – as part of a whole gang – had previously assaulted a white girl.

    Robinson said he had earlier received a message from a mother claiming that her daughter was attacked. However, other commenters on his social media posts insisted in response that the girl’s mother, on the contrary, denied the boy’s involvement, uploading alleged screenshots of her messages.

    People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013
    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo
    Twitter Bans Right-Wing Activist For Opinions on Muslim Lawmaker

    Those users noted that Robinson appeared to have misunderstood what the messages were about. However, Robinson recorded and uploaded a video on Facebook in which he stresses that he had more than one message on social media about the white girl having been earlier attacked by a gang of Muslim girls and the Syrian boy, Jamal, stressing that she sustained serious injuries, in contrast with the ‘attack’ on Jamal, who wasn’t physically hurt.

    Many believe Robinson inspired the white boy’s assault on Jamal, as the attacker had beforehand shared Robinson’s Facebook posts. A video of what was referred to by mainstream media as an attack, reportedly dating back to late October, circulated on the Internet on Tuesday, showing the ‘attacker’ pushing the 15-year-old to the ground and pouring water on his face.

    The incident reportedly made him announce that he wouldn’t return to the school where it happened.

    Tommy Robinson is the 36-year-old founder of the English Defence League, and is known to be the number-one campaigner against Muslims and refugees in the country.

    READ MORE: Austrian Right-Wing Party Deletes Scandalous 'Racist' VIDEO Amid Uproar

    He has staged several major demonstrations against Islam, engaging right-wing groups in a number of British cities. Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was released on bail, shortly after a court hearing on his contempt of court case, which was passed to the Attorney General.

    He was earlier jailed for leaking a transcript from the courtroom hearing on the Leeds grooming gang case, in which 20 men were found guilty of over 120 offenses against 15 under-age girls between 2004 and 2011, including rape, abuse, pimping and so on.

    Robinson subsequently condemned the British courts and media for attempting to "silence and stop people having the knowledge" of Muslim grooming gangs, adding that "the entire world is now watching," he said before a cheering audience.

    Related:

    Finnish Women Convert to Islam in Search of Spirituality, Logic - Researcher
    Pilot Makes Online Sensation Converting to Islam 5,5KM Over Saudi Arabia (VIDEO)
    Australian Muslims Furious Over PM Slamming Radical Islam After Melbourne Attack
    Dutch Envoy in Pakistan Threatened Over MP's Anti-Islam Tweets
    Tags:
    criticism, Islam, court case, grooming gangs, right-wing, Tommy Robinson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse