Theresa May to Appear Before Commons Liaison Committee to Discuss Brexit

On Thursday, November 29, UK Prime Minister Theresa May will appear before the House of Commons Liaison Committee to discuss Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Prime Minister will be questioned by senior Members of Parliament on the draft agreement.

On November 22, Mrs May defended a Brexit draft in the House of Commons again, after the UK and the European Union agreed on the text of the declaration on future relations.

The draft deal was criticized by some officials. On Wednesday, UK Chancellor Philip Hammond said that every Brexit scenario will be detrimental to the United Kingdom "in pure economic terms".

"Yes, you're right in that analysis. If you look at this purely from an economic point of view, there will be a cost to leaving the European Union because there will be impediments to our trade," Hammond told BBC Radio 4's Today program when asked whether every Brexit scenario will be detrimental to the UK's GDP compared to the current status quo.

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal "absolutely minimizes those costs and reduces to an absolute minimum the impact of leaving the EU," Hammond added.

Previously, Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's First Minister reacted on May's Brexit Deal and PM's open letter to the British people.

"I don't say this lightly, but almost nothing in this desperate letter is true," Sturgeon tweeted. "This is a bad deal, driven by the PM's self-defeating red lines and continual pandering to the right of her own party."

The House of Commons of the UK Parliament is to hold a final vote on Brexit deal with the European Union on December 11 after the EU leaders approved the withdrawal agreement at a special summit.

In the June 2016 referendum, the UK voted to leave the EU. According to the European Council, the agreement will come into force on March 30, 2019, to provide for an "orderly" withdrawal, despite a spate of stumbling blocks that hamper the Brexit talks, including the Irish border, the proposed customs union, the Gibraltar issue and post-Brexit UK-EU economic relations.