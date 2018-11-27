UK Won't Revoke Article 50, Which Triggered Brexit Process - May's Spokesman

Prime Minister Theresa May stated earlier in November that the current Brexit withdrawal agreement, endorsed by EU leaders, was "the best possible" and "the only possible" deal that would provide a "bright future" for the country.

Theresa May's spokesman stated on Tuesday that the United Kingdom government would publish an economic analysis of different Brexit scenarios on Wednesday afternoon, adding that London wouldn’t be revoking the Article 50 notice that triggered the Brexit process.

The statement follows numerous calls from members of parliament urging the government to publish a comprehensive analysis on the matter before parliament votes on the deal on Dec 11. May needs at least a simple majority of 320 votes in order to approve the deal; however, many MP's from the governing Conservative Party and the opposition are against the agreement.

According to the British prime minister, if parliament votes the agreement down, the UK could face leaving the European bloc without a deal.

The United Kingdom is scheduled to withdraw from the European Union on 29 March 2019, almost three years after the British people narrowly voted to leave in a referendum.