Slovakia Refuses to Sign UN Migration Deal – Prime Minister

“As the head of the government I reject the text of the migration deal and refuse to put it into effect in Slovakia,” Pellegrini told Slovak reporters after the meeting of the European Council in Brussels, as quoted by the Pravda newspaper.
The prime minister also noted that participation of Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak in the UN conference in Morocco may be canceled as the country has no plans to join the deal.
The UN migration deal is set to be formally adopted at the UN conference in Morocco on December 10-11. Several EU countries including Austria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary and Poland have already announced that they would not be part of the UN global pact on migration. The United States has also no plans to join the agreement.
