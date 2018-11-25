Theresa May Gives National Briefing at EU Special Summit on Brexit

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has held a national briefing on Brexit, hours after the EU leaders held a special meeting on the issue, endorsed the Brexit withdrawal agreement and the political declaration regulating post-Brexit relations with the United Kingdom.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday that the Brexit withdrawal agreement, endorsed by EU leaders earlier in the day, was "the best possible" and "the only possible" deal that would ensure a "bright future" for the United Kingdom.

"This is the best possible deal. It is the only possible deal," May said at a press conference following the special meeting of the EU leaders on Brexit.

She also voiced her hope that the UK people would also qualify the deal as a "good" one.

"When they [UK people] look at this deal, they will see it as a good one for our country, and that it is in the national interest for everyone to get behind it. It honors the referendum, protects what we value, and sets us on course for a bright future. Today marks… the start of a crucial national debate in our country over the next few weeks. Before Christmas, MPs [members of parliament] will vote on this deal," May said.

The results of the vote will determine whether the United Kingdom would move toward a "brighter future" or "open the door on yet more division and uncertainty," she added.

The prime minister noted that it was clear that there should be no second referendum on Brexit.

According to the European Council, the agreement will come into force on March 30, 2019, to provide for an "orderly" withdrawal. Within the declaration, the United Kingdom and the European Union will maintain their close partnership.

