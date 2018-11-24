'Yellow Vests' Attack House of French Interior Minister – Reports

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said that supporters of the protest movement "Yellow Vests" attacked his house in the south of the country, according to the publication Midi Libre.
At a meeting with readers of Midi Libre, which was held on Friday in the city of Nimes, Castaner was asked to comment on the situation with the protests against the increase in petrol prices.
READ MORE: 7 Policemen Injured in Clash With 'Yellow Vest' Protesters in France — Reports
"There were aggressive actions, attacks, racist, antisemitic attacks. In turn, the "Yellow Vests" yesterday (Thursday) attacked my house in Forcalquier, where my wife and daughter were," Christophe Castaner said. The minister did not give details of the attack.
The second wave of mass protests of "yellow vests", accompanied by clashes of demonstrators with the police, began on Saturday in Paris.
All comments
Show new comments (0)