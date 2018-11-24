'Yellow Vests' Attack House of French Interior Minister – Reports

Large-scale campaigns against rising fuel prices began in France on November 17. According to the French Interior Ministry, more than 287 thousand people took part in the protests last week. The movement against the increase in fuel prices was spearheaded by disgruntled motorists called "Yellow Vests."

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said that supporters of the protest movement "Yellow Vests" attacked his house in the south of the country, according to the publication Midi Libre.

At a meeting with readers of Midi Libre, which was held on Friday in the city of Nimes, Castaner was asked to comment on the situation with the protests against the increase in petrol prices.

"There were aggressive actions, attacks, racist, antisemitic attacks. In turn, the "Yellow Vests" yesterday (Thursday) attacked my house in Forcalquier, where my wife and daughter were," Christophe Castaner said. The minister did not give details of the attack.

During the protests in the Iser department in the south-east of the country, one person died under the wheels of a car. Over 500 people across the country have been injured.

The second wave of mass protests of "yellow vests", accompanied by clashes of demonstrators with the police, began on Saturday in Paris.