EU, UK Agree to Mention Gibraltar in Brexit Paper on Future Ties – Diplomat

"They have modified the text of the political declaration that we had an issue with … When we see that declaration and get that commitment in writing … the head of government will make the decision," the secretary Luis Marco Aguiriano said as quoted by the Expansion newspaper.
The phone call came after Madrid vowed to veto the Brexit package at Sunday’s summit of EU leaders unless the declaration on the future EU-UK trade ties mentioned the need for Spain’s approval to engage Gibraltar, a British overseas territory it claims a right to.
