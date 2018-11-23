95-Year-Old Alleged Ex-SS Guard of Mauthausen Camp Faces Charges in Germany

Berlin prosecutors filed involvement charges in the killing of at least 36,000 people against a 95-year-old former member of the SS, an ex-guard at Mauthausen concentration camp during World War II, according to Bild.

It became known that Hans Werner G. is accused of working in the SS unit that guarded the Mauthausen concentration camp in Austria. According to the newspaper, he now lives in Berlin.

Currently, the Berlin Land Court must review the charges and determine if he's fit for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecutor's office of Stuttgart also accused a 94-year-old former member of the SS, an ex-guard at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, of involvement in the murder of 13,335 people.

Mauthausen concentration camp was built on top of granite quarries in 1938, immediately after the annexation of Austria to Nazi Germany.

It became the centre of a broad camp system known as Mauthausen-Gusen, which included 49 branches throughout the country. Thousands of Soviet prisoners of war died here, including Lieutenant-General Dmitry Karbyshev, Hero of the Soviet Union.