Sixty Firefighters Battle Blaze at Southeast London Bus Depot (PHOTO)

Sixty firefighters and eight fire engines were sent to eliminate the blaze. The fire department asked the public to avoid the area.
Eight fire engines are still at the scene of the #Orpington bus depot
fire on Farnborough Hill. A number of busses are alight which is causing a lot of smoke, please avoid the area you can.
can, More here: https://t.co/auAYX5JNRv pic.twitter.com/BTJ3q2Wa0I
Multiple eyewitnesses report that there were around 10 explosions and that a number of busses are alight.
Around 60 firefighters are dealing with a bus depot that is alight on Farnborough
Hill. #Orpington. A number of busses are alight.
Information about the victims has not yet been reported.
The #Orpington bus depot fire is now under control but crews will remain at the scene area for some time damping down.
