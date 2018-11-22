Sixty Firefighters Battle Blaze at Southeast London Bus Depot (PHOTO)

A large fire broke out at a bus depot in Orpington, a suburban community in southeast Greater London, the city fire department tweeted.

Sixty firefighters and eight fire engines were sent to eliminate the blaze. The fire department asked the public to avoid the area.

Eight fire engines are still at the scene of the Orpington bus depot

fire on Farnborough Hill. A number of busses are alight which is causing a lot of smoke, please avoid the area.

​Multiple eyewitnesses report that there were around 10 explosions and that a number of busses are alight.

Around 60 firefighters are dealing with a bus depot that is alight on Farnborough

Hill. Orpington. A number of busses are alight.

​Information about the victims has not yet been reported.