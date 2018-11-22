EU Parliament Committee Mulls Setting Up Post on Countering Hybrid Warfare

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee considered the recommendation on creating a European Commission post on countering propaganda in the European Commission and might vote on it in February.

The initiative was submitted by EU lawmaker from Poland Anna Fotyga. The member of parliament also urged to consider the development of a binding legal framework, both at the EU level and internationally, to combat hybrid warfare, including cyber and information warfare, according to the document.

In November 2016, the European Parliament adopted a Polish-initiated resolution which declared that Russia was waging an "information war" against the European Union and claimed the need to "fight" Russian "disinformation."

Commenting on that decision, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the adoption of the resolution demonstrated the degradation of the perception of democracy in the European society and expressed hope that the common sense would prevail.

