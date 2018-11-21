'A Killer': Fury as US Woman Hunter Poses With Dead Sheep and Bloodied Sex Toy

There was massive backfire just last month, when Larysa Switlyk travelled to hunt in Scotland, but had to fly the coop after she started receiving death threats over abhorrent snapshots with her prey – “beautiful wild goat” shot on “a fun hunt.”

Hunter Larysa Switlyk, an already controversial figure, generated howls of outrage as she took selfies with dead goats in the Scottish Highlands just last month, has again sparked fury with a new picture. The photo taken during an all-girls trip to the British city of Norfolk sported Switlyk posing with a rubber sex toy fist torn from the rest of the body and all covered with blood, which is apparently that of a freshly killed sheep lying beside the hunter’s legs.

WARNING: The photo is graphic and may offend sensibilities

The rubber limb belongs to a sex toy which had been bought for a birthday girl in their girls-only company, who celebrated her 30th birthday in a local pub the day before, which was great fun, according to British hunter Jenna Gearing, cited by The Daily Mail. She, however, went on to say that she had to leave earlier, being disgusted by Switlyk’s attitude at large, adding that she had no idea why the sex doll had been carried on a hunt the following day.

“It was an appalling thing to do, a complete show of disrespect to the animal she has just killed,” Gearing said. She remarked that she is not friends with Switlyk and the reason she left early was her being “so against what she stood for and her morals.”

Switlyk’s “rude and arrogant” style, as well as the pictures that Switlyk posed for, are “an embarrassment to hunters, who do it for sustainability, management and to eat wholesome free-range meat.” Such things put people off from the hunting community, she said, adding:

“You can tell a lot about people with the way they talk about hunting and Larysa was boasting about killing as big a water deer as she could find to take the tusks from their mouth as a trophy.”

Gearing then came up with a most strong-worded verdict, claiming that Switlyk, who “gets pleasure out of shooting an almost domestic animal walking around a small fenced field,” causes a real concern.

“She is no hunter she is a killer and should be ashamed, and it's people like her that give us a bad name. The fact she has no shame about any of the publicity she is getting says it all.”

The latest photos emerged just a month after Switlyk received death threats online for Instagram selfies with an Islay goat — prey she procured while hunting in Scotland with a friend of hers, which prompted her to flee the area without delay.

"Beautiful wild goat here… Such a fun hunt!” "Made a perfect 200 yard shot and dropped him," she captioned the picture, provoking a storm of criticism in the comments, with users not mincing their words on the issue. "A couple of c***s, dressed up like c***s, shooting a beautiful animal, then posing with the murdered carcass like right c***s and posting it on social media to show the world what c***s they are,” comedian Ricky Gervais wrote, having his say on Facebook.

Tennis player Andy Murray’s mother, meanwhile, directly called the Scottish government’s attention to the matter, by tagging their official account in her post. "'A unique hunt?' Disgraceful. It's a goat. And it's in Scotland. On a beautiful island. Stop this pls @scotgov," she wrote.



