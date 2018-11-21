SNP MP Slammed for Footie Match in Parliament, Twittizens Back Her Up

Several MPs have been told off for holding an impromptu football match in the House of Commons, but social media has come to her defence to praise the MP for promoting sports culture on and off the field.

Scottish National Party MP for Livingston Hannah Bardell came under fire for playing footsie with other lawmakers during a meeting on Tuesday evening, in addition to uploading a video and posting photos with former sports minister and Tory MP Tracey Crouch.

House Speaker John Bercow chastised the ruffians, stating that the "historic chamber should not be used for this type of activity", but later said there were "no hard feelings" following apologies from several members.

The MPs took selfies and group photos in their football uniforms as both Ms. Bardell and Ms. Crouch were set to join the UK Women's Parliamentary Football Club the same day, but the match was cancelled due to fears of a schedule clash with the Commons meeting.

"It has been brought to my attention that some football skills were displayed in the chamber yesterday evening after the House rose," Mr. Bercow said in a Commons statement.

This video of SNP MP Hannah Bardell doing keepy-ups in parliament has landed her in hot water. Speaker John Bercow told the House of Commons is 'not the place for this kind of activity.' pic.twitter.com/MF6mDmhOCo — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) November 21, 2018 New sign just popped up outside the Commons chamber…. pic.twitter.com/DUkkd1P8lZ — Hannah Bardell (@HannahB4LiviMP) November 21, 2018 ​Hannah Bardell was always one of my fave MP’s but this is just Legend Material — William Kedjanyi (@KeejayOV2) November 21, 2018 ​These ladies having a quick photo/video op in the chamber isn't quite the same as a kick about mid session and getting May to give a header, is it? Overreactions everywhere. — Wonder Goose (@Wonder_Goose) November 21, 2018

"I am informed that the doorkeepers on duty told the members concerned that the chamber was not the place for this activity, however, those doorkeepers were advised that permission had been given," he continued. "Let me assure the House that that permission certainly did not come from me."

Ms. Crouch and Labour MPs Stephanie Peacock and Louise Haigh both sent Mr. Bercow "gracious, indeed fulsome" letters of apologies, the house speaker said.

"I think I can speak for us all when I say that our historic chamber should not be used for this type of activity and I gently remind colleagues if they are seeking to use the chamber outside of sitting hours beyond for the purpose of simply showing it to guests, frankly they should write to me asking for their request to be considered," Mr. Bercow continued. "I have said what I have said, there are no hard feelings and I consider the matter to be closed."

You can take a wee look at my many contributions on constituency issues to see how well I represent them. Doing something a bit fun on a cross party basis in no way takes away from that work, I have the ability to multi task… — Hannah Bardell (@HannahB4LiviMP) November 21, 2018

as a member of the British Public, it’s my House of Commons too, and I’m not offended in the slightest. It’s great to see women in leadership roles, promoting sport, and being an all round positive role model for accessible democracy.

— Pippa Scott (@pip_speak) November 21, 2018

Yeah, parliament is for lies and nepotism. No sports.