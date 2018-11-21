Register
19:09 GMT +321 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Football

    SNP MP Slammed for Footie Match in Parliament, Twittizens Back Her Up

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Several MPs have been told off for holding an impromptu football match in the House of Commons, but social media has come to her defence to praise the MP for promoting sports culture on and off the field.

    Scottish National Party MP for Livingston Hannah Bardell came under fire for playing footsie with other lawmakers during a meeting on Tuesday evening, in addition to uploading a video and posting photos with former sports minister and Tory MP Tracey Crouch. 

    House Speaker John Bercow chastised the ruffians, stating that the "historic chamber should not be used for this type of activity", but later said there were "no hard feelings" following apologies from several members. 

    The MPs took selfies and group photos in their football uniforms as both Ms. Bardell and Ms. Crouch were set to join the UK Women's Parliamentary Football Club the same day, but the match was cancelled due to fears of a schedule clash with the Commons meeting. 

    "It has been brought to my attention that some football skills were displayed in the chamber yesterday evening after the House rose," Mr. Bercow said in a Commons statement. 

    "I am informed that the doorkeepers on duty told the members concerned that the chamber was not the place for this activity, however, those doorkeepers were advised that permission had been given," he continued. "Let me assure the House that that permission certainly did not come from me." 

    Ms. Crouch and Labour MPs Stephanie Peacock and Louise Haigh both sent Mr. Bercow "gracious, indeed fulsome" letters of apologies, the house speaker said.   

    "I think I can speak for us all when I say that our historic chamber should not be used for this type of activity and I gently remind colleagues if they are seeking to use the chamber outside of sitting hours beyond for the purpose of simply showing it to guests, frankly they should write to me asking for their request to be considered," Mr. Bercow continued. "I have said what I have said, there are no hard feelings and I consider the matter to be closed." 

    as a member of the British Public, it’s my House of Commons too, and I’m not offended in the slightest. It’s great to see women in leadership roles, promoting sport, and being an all round positive role model for accessible democracy.

    Yeah, parliament is for lies and nepotism. No sports.

    Related:

    Tommy Robinson Slammed as 'Loathsome, Obnoxious' After Dining in UK Parliament
    Under Pressure: May Defends Brexit Deal in House of Commons Amid Tories Revolt
    A Very British Snooze: MP Falls Asleep During Live Broadcast of Commons Debate
    Sexy Halftime: UK Stadium Showed Visitors X-Rated Channel Instead of Football
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    There Was Sex in USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    There Was Sex in the USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse