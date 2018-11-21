EU Rejects Italy Budget Plan, Prepares for Sanctions

The European Commission asked Italy in October to revise its 2019 budget plan, which envisioned high public spending, urging Rome to give a formal response to Brussels by November 13.

"With what the Italian government has put on the table, we see a risk of the country sleepwalking into instability," European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis told a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, adding that "the opening of a debt-based excessive deficit procedure is… warranted."

In a report, the commission announced that it rejected the Italian budget plan for 2019.

"Our analysis suggests that the debt rule must be considered to have not been respected," the document reads. "We conclude that the opening of a procedure for excessive deficit based on the debt is therefore justified".

Commenting on the statements, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini confirmed that the government would not negotiate over its fiscal targets, adding that any possible EU sanctions against Rome would be "disrespectful" towards Italians.

"We are convinced about the numbers in our budget. We will talk about it in a year's time," he told reporters.

The draft state budget for 2019, approved by Rome in October, intended to abolish the planned value-added tax (VAT) hike and also introduced unconditional basic income and basic pensions.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW