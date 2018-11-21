Register
14:35 GMT +321 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British voters in the EU referendum.

    Minister Claims UK Might Hold Fresh Brexit Referendum if Deal Voted Down

    © Sputnik /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The recently appointed work and pensions secretary also said the PM simply cannot say it’s “my deal or no deal”, as the government doesn’t possess a majority in parliament.

    Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd has said a second Brexit referendum is a possibility if Prime Minister Theresa May’s draft withdrawal deal is defeated in the Commons, insisting “anything could happen.”

    When asked if she would prefer a no-deal Brexit or a fresh vote, Secretary Rudd said she thinks parliament ultimately won’t allow the UK to crash out of the EU without a deal.

    READ MORE: Bank of England Warns of a Large Economic Shock in Case of Brexit 'No-Deal'

    “The Brexiteers may lose their Brexit,” the cabinet minister warned.

    Reacting to the PM’s warning that the only alternative to the deal she has negotiated is a hard Brexit, Rudd said, “There isn’t a majority in the House of Commons to allow that to take place.”

    However, the cabinet minister said she still thinks the deal is likely to get through parliament, saying, “I think likelihood is that, despite what people say, the withdrawal agreement will get through.”

    Rudd previously served as home secretary, until she was forced to resign in April after she was found to have lied to a parliamentary committee about the existence of deportation targets.

    Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Arlene Foster addresses journalists in Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 9, 2017
    © REUTERS / Liam McBurney
    UK Gov’t Has ‘Seriously Broken’ Its Brexit Promise to the DUP – Party Spokesperson
    Earlier this week, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) vowed to vote down the deal, accusing the government of breaking its promise to the party and Northern Ireland.

    The DUP emerged as a key ally of the Tories following the 2017 snap general election, which saw the Conservative Party lose its majority in the House of Commons, but relations have been strained due to Brexit, with leader Arlene Foster warning they will not back a deal which risks jeopardizing the Good Friday Agreement or threatens to isolate Northern Ireland from the rest of Britain.

    Meanwhile, several Tory and Labour MPs have slammed the deal, insisting they won’t back the draft agreement unless significant amendments are made.

    READ MORE: 'It's Perfectly Clear' How UK PM Can Try to Win Brexit Deal Argument — Professor

     

    Related:

    Spain 'Has to Play to the Gallery Over Gibraltar' Amid Brexit - Professor
    From Brexit to ‘Brokexit'
    Theresa May Offered Best Possible Brexit Deal She Could Get - Former Tory MP
    Tags:
    referendum, trade, Brexit, UK Government, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), European Union, Amber Rudd, Theresa May, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    There Was Sex in USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    There Was Sex in the USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse