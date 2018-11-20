Register
13:03 GMT +320 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German police officers standing in front of migrants waiting to cross the border from Austria to Germany near Freilassing, Germany September 17, 2015.

    Many Syrian Refugees Are 'Ordinary Criminals' – German Journalist

    © REUTERS / Michaela Rehle
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    With a current ban on deporting refugees back to Syria due to expire in December, interior ministers of German states are expected to decide whether to extend the measure at a meeting later this month.

    A confidential Foreign Ministry report obtained by German media says that it is unsafe to send people back to Syria, citing persisting violence and human rights abuses in the war-torn Arab country.

    Perceived Threats

    According to the 28-page classified document seen by Süddeutsche Zeitung, RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland, and broadcasters NDR and WDR, "in no part of Syria is there comprehensive, long-term and reliable protection for persecuted people."

    Freiburg, Germany
    © Flickr/ Björn S...
    Thousands Protest in Freiburg, Germany Following Suspected Gang Rape by Migrants (VIDEO)
    It adds that men between the ages of 18 and 42 could be drafted into the military on their return, and would likely face jail time for desertion.

    The document also cites, among other things, alleged “documented cases” of people, including women and children, “detained and tortured for activities of other family members whom the regime considers to be hostile."

    The report will likely be discussed when Germany's state interior ministers meet later this month to re-examine the freeze on repatriating Syrians.

    In recent days, the ministers of Bavaria and Saxony have called for Syrians who have committed crimes or are seen as a terrorist threat to be sent back.

    Saxony-Anhalt's interior minister, on the other hand, argues that the moratorium should be extended to the end of June. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who has also backed the idea of deporting criminals, appealed for a careful assessment of the situation.

    Annual Vote

    In 2012, all German states agreed to suspend the deportation of Syrian refugees due to escalating violence in their home country. The suspension has since been extended by an annual vote.

    Even though the United Nations says fighting in Syria has recently eased, it still warns that no country should send refugees back against their will.

    Not Really Victims of War

    According to Wolfram Goel, editor of the Bayernkurier, the Christian Social Union party newspaper, many of the refugees and asylum seekers from Syria and Iraq are not really victims of the war, but offenders.

    “They say that they have been murderers or torturers in Syria or Iraq in favour of IS [Daesh] or other groups – reason for which they expect cruel revenge at home. Many are ordinary criminals,” Goel told Sputnik.

    Just two examples: On 13 October, 2018, a group of seven Syrians and a German man raped an 18-year-old girl in Freiburg. Also in Freiburg, a Syrian man raped and killed a 19-year-old woman and threw her body into a nearby creek, in October 2016.

    Wolfram Goel also said that now that a greater part of Syria is not experiencing war anymore and the terrorists are mainly defeated, “normal” people could return and help rebuild their country.

    Another problem is that many so-called “Syrians” are not really Syrians but come from other Arab countries like Morocco, Algeria and so on.

    “They bought Syrian passports because the Germans in 2015/16 accepted Syrians without asking too many questions. The riots, thefts and sexual harassment of New Year’s Eve 2015/16 in Cologne – many of these things were done by North Africans,” Wolfram Goel noted.

    Interior Ministers of the conservative CDU and CSU are strongly in favour of getting rid of criminal Syrians, which means sending them back to Syria.

    Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU/CSU bloc is currently represented by nine state ministers, while the centre-left SPD, which opposes restarting deportations, is represented by seven.

    READ MORE: Majority of Adult Refugees Entered Germany Without Identity Documents — Reports

    The 7-year conflict in Syria has killed more than 360,000 people and displaced millions. Of the 18 million people living in Syria, some 13 million are in need of assistance, with about 5.6 million in need of emergency help, the Foreign Ministry's report said.

    The views expressed by Wolfram Goel in this article are entirely his own and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Muslim Migrants in Germany Need Anti-Semitism Classes - Council of Jews
    Thousands Protest in Germany Following Suspected Gang Rape by Migrants (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    foreign ministry, report, migrants, Christian Social Union (CSU), Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Daesh, Wolfram Goel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frost-proof Russians: Siberian Cities Prepared for Winter
    Frost-proof Russians: Siberian Cities Prepared for Winter
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse