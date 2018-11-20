After 40 Years of Talks Poland, Denmark Agree on Delimitation in Baltic Sea

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Within the agreement, the two countries' continental shelves and exclusive economic zones in the Baltic Sea will be delimited. Poland and Denmark have been disputing the area located to the south of the Danish island of Bornholm since the 1970s.

The Polish Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Monday that Warsaw and Copenhagen signed an agreement on delimitation of maritime zones in the Baltic Sea.

"Today the two ministers for foreign affairs of Poland and Denmark met in Brussels and signed the Agreement concerning the delimitation of maritime zones in the Baltic Sea," the release read.

The agreement was reached earlier this fall, according to the ministry.

"I am very pleased with today’s historic signing of the treaty on maritime delimitation between Poland and Denmark. We have now closed the negotiations that were started more than 40 years ago and taken the first step in formalizing the agreement. This is great news indeed and shows our common commitment to solve difficult issues through negotiations," Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said, as quoted in the press release.

Samuelsen's Polish counterpart praised the agreement as well.

"Today’s signing ceremony marks an important day in our bilateral relations. It signifies that with commitment, mutual trust and respect it is possible to successfully end even longstanding disputes," Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz was quoted as saying.

Czaputowicz voiced his hope that Denmark and Poland would promptly conclude the internal procedures required so that the agreement came into force.