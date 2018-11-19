'Obviously a Prank': Saddam Hussein Memorial Plaque Causes Outrage in London

The memorial plaque has left locals of the East London neighbourhood shocked and horrified.

Locals discovered a memorial plaque for former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein on a bench in Wanstead, East London on Monday, and swiftly reported it to the council.

The plaque reads “In Loving Memory of Saddam Hussein… 1937 – 2006”, and was attached using special anti-theft screws, making it difficult for authorities to remove the troubling tribute.

Shockingly a Saddam Hussein memorial plaque has appeared on a bench in Wanstead, London: https://t.co/PAJw3UdSvW The bronze plaque, which has come to the attention of residents, has caused considerable outrage — which was more than likely exactly the point. pic.twitter.com/ntxeCdDbuo — Founders Church (@FoundersChurch1) November 19, 2018

Redbridge Council is believed to already be looking into removing the potentially offensive plaque.

Locals have reacted to the memorial, expressing their horror and suggesting it was most likely done as a prank.

42-year-old resident Victoria Adcock said as cited by Independent,” It’s obviously a prank. People being outraged are just playing into the prankster’s hands. They should just take it off and forget about it.”

Meanwhile, another local, 37-year-old Claire Newbigging, insisted it “must be a joke”, questioning why anyone would seriously want to commemorate Saddam Hussein, who was hanged to death in 2006 following the US-led invasion of Iraq.

“Has it been done to support what Saddam believed in and is it meant to cause trouble? It could be left-wing trouble makers,” 38-year-old local Suzy Essex said.