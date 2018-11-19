Register
16:11 GMT +319 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson delivers a speech at the Policy Exchange in London, Wednesday Feb. 14, 2018.

    Ex-Brexit Secretary Raab Insists Boris Johnson 'is Not an Ally'

    © AP Photo / Simon Dawson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Raab stood down from his cabinet position last week in protest of the prime minister’s recently agreed draft withdrawal deal, urging MPs to vote it down.

    Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has insisted that Boris Johnson is “not an ally”, adding weight to rumours that the pair will battle it out in a leadership battle once Prime Minister Theresa May is ousted.

    In an interview with Andrew Marr on Sunday, Raab described Johnson as a “friend and good colleague” but rejected the notion of them being allies.

    READ MORE: Brexit Fiasco: Five UK Politicians Who Could Benefit From Theresa May's Downfall

    Moreover, he accused the European Union of “blackmail” and attempting to bully Britain.

    In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 file photo British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government, at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels. British ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has slammed Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit policy, a move likely to fuel speculation that he is seeking to oust her. Johnson wrote in the Daily Telegraph on Monday Sept. 3, 2018 that May's so-called Chequers plan for continued ties with the European Union after Brexit will leave Britain in a weakened position
    © AP Photo / Thierry Charlier
    Brexit Fiasco: Five UK Politicians Who Could Benefit From Theresa May's Downfall
    Johnson resigned as foreign secretary earlier this year after the Chequers meeting, and has since been very critical of the government’s Brexit strategy.

    With lawmakers expressing vehement opposition to her draft divorce deal and many questioning her competency, PM May is facing the prospect of a vote of no confidence.

    Somewhat surprisingly, Raab advised Tory MPs against filing letters to the party’s 1922 Committee, insisting he is “supportive” of the prime minister.

    “I’m supportive of the prime minister, I’m not going to be supporting anyone that is sending in letters to the 1922 committee. In a vote of no confidence, I would support her,” Raab said on Sunday.

    Brits took to social media to react to Raab's comments, accusing him of being weak and a hypocrite.

    ​I just don't understand he's mentality, Raab resigned because of Mays dreadful deal and she won't back down she's going to blackmail the country to except it and also willing to do a deal with Labour it but he won't remove her!

    Brexiteers have criticized the draft deal for potentially keeping the UK locked in the bloc’s custom union for years to come, with Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg describing it as “rotten.”

    It’s difficult to imagine how the deal could possibly get past parliament, with many Tories threatening to oppose, and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) – a key government ally – vowing to block any deal that is considered to be isolating Northern Ireland from the rest of Britain.

    READ MORE: Hard Sell: Brexit Deal Will Help Young Britons Get Jobs, Training – May

    Related:

    Draft Brexit Deal 'Fair and Balanced' - EU's Barnier
    Hard Sell: Brexit Deal Will Help Young Britons Get Jobs, Training – May
    Hard Brexit: UK Prepares to Deploy Troops on Streets Amid 'No-Deal' Chaos Fears
    Tags:
    vote, trade, Brexit, UK Government, Conservative Party, European Union, Dominic Raab, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse