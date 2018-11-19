Ex-Brexit Secretary Raab Insists Boris Johnson 'is Not an Ally'

Raab stood down from his cabinet position last week in protest of the prime minister’s recently agreed draft withdrawal deal, urging MPs to vote it down.

Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has insisted that Boris Johnson is “not an ally”, adding weight to rumours that the pair will battle it out in a leadership battle once Prime Minister Theresa May is ousted.

In an interview with Andrew Marr on Sunday, Raab described Johnson as a “friend and good colleague” but rejected the notion of them being allies.

Moreover, he accused the European Union of “blackmail” and attempting to bully Britain.

With lawmakers expressing vehement opposition to her draft divorce deal and many questioning her competency, PM May is facing the prospect of a vote of no confidence.

Somewhat surprisingly, Raab advised Tory MPs against filing letters to the party’s 1922 Committee, insisting he is “supportive” of the prime minister.

“I’m supportive of the prime minister, I’m not going to be supporting anyone that is sending in letters to the 1922 committee. In a vote of no confidence, I would support her,” Raab said on Sunday.

Brits took to social media to react to Raab's comments, accusing him of being weak and a hypocrite.

After a sustained attack on May in the Sunday Times, Raab says he is not submitting a letter of no confidence. Hypocrite. — Alan Sked (@profsked) November 18, 2018

But why is Raab C Nesbitt not putting in his letter of no confidence? — Lee Tee (@thebarrowboy1) November 18, 2018

​I just don't understand he's mentality, Raab resigned because of Mays dreadful deal and she won't back down she's going to blackmail the country to except it and also willing to do a deal with Labour it but he won't remove her!

— Tony Pressland #StandUp4Brexit (@t_pressland) November 18, 2018

Didn’t understand Raab. After all that May has done working behind his and the UKs back, he still says he won’t put the letter of no confidence in and still supports her as PM. Forget this BS about party loyalty we need the next leader to say it how it is not some weak to$$er! — Elmer Fudd (@RobB64632325425) November 18, 2018​​​

Brexiteers have criticized the draft deal for potentially keeping the UK locked in the bloc’s custom union for years to come, with Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg describing it as “rotten.”

It’s difficult to imagine how the deal could possibly get past parliament, with many Tories threatening to oppose, and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) – a key government ally – vowing to block any deal that is considered to be isolating Northern Ireland from the rest of Britain.

