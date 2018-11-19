Register
14:17 GMT +319 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Union Jack (bottom) and the European Union flag are seen flying, at the border of Gibraltar with Spain, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 27, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU Brexit referendum

    Draft Brexit Deal 'Fair and Balanced' - EU's Barnier

    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 03

    EU Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier told a news conference after briefing 27 national EU ministers that in general, they approved of the draft divorce agreement reached last week.

    "We are in fact at a decisive moment in this process, no one should lose sight of the progress that has been achieved in Brussels and in London. Globally speaking, the deal is fair and balanced. In particular, member states support the draft withdrawal agreement. The EU side will still have to decide the internal process for agreeing to extend the transition period," Barnier said.

    The national ministers of the remaining 27 members of the European Union support the draft Brexit deal recently agreed by the negotiators and backed by the UK Cabinet, Chief EU Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier told a press conference. 

    "I have just debriefed ministers of the EU27 on the agreement that we reached last week at the negotiators level and the draft withdrawal agreement as well as the outline of the political declaration on the future relationship… I'm pleased that ministers today supported overall package. In particular, member states support the draft withdrawal agreement," Barnier said.

    The statements come after European governments began to work on a plan for close ties with post-Brexit Britain in the final week before they come together to sign the withdrawal papers.

    The other 27 EU ministers held a meeting in Brussels at the beginning of what UK Prime Minister Theresa May called "an intense week of negotiations" ahead of Sunday's summit.

    READ MORE: Hard Sell: Brexit Deal Will Help Young Britons Get Jobs, Training — May

    A picture shows the Parliament Buildings, the seat of the Northern Ireland Assembly, on the Stormont Estate in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on March 4, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Paul FAITH
    Rejecting Brexit Deal Could Mean Potentially Chaotic Exit From EU - N Ireland Secretary
    The Guardian earlier reported that EU Chief Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier raised the prospect of extending the divorce process until the end of 2022 at the meeting of the committee.

    In the meantime, Prime Minister Theresa May stated that there is no alternative to the draft agreement on the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union and urged the British Parliament to approve the deal in order to avoid "more uncertainty." The prime minister has already defended a draft Brexit deal in the Parliament's House of Commons. The agreement faced criticism both from the opposition and from the governing party, with several members of May's Cabinet having resigned over disagreements with the deal.

    Related:

    Hard Sell: Brexit Deal Will Help Young Britons Get Jobs, Training – May
    Rejecting Brexit Deal Could Mean Potentially Chaotic Exit From EU - Official
    UK PM May To Say Intense Week of Brexit Talks Ahead - Reports
    EU Permanent Representatives Committee Finds Draft Brexit Deal Balanced – Source
    Tags:
    divorce talks, Brexit 'divorce bill', Brexit, European Union, Michel Barnier, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse