Draft Brexit Deal 'Fair and Balanced' - EU's Barnier

EU Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier told a news conference after briefing 27 national EU ministers that in general, they approved of the draft divorce agreement reached last week.

"We are in fact at a decisive moment in this process, no one should lose sight of the progress that has been achieved in Brussels and in London. Globally speaking, the deal is fair and balanced. In particular, member states support the draft withdrawal agreement. The EU side will still have to decide the internal process for agreeing to extend the transition period," Barnier said.

"I have just debriefed ministers of the EU27 on the agreement that we reached last week at the negotiators level and the draft withdrawal agreement as well as the outline of the political declaration on the future relationship… I'm pleased that ministers today supported overall package. In particular, member states support the draft withdrawal agreement," Barnier said.

The statements come after European governments began to work on a plan for close ties with post-Brexit Britain in the final week before they come together to sign the withdrawal papers.

The other 27 EU ministers held a meeting in Brussels at the beginning of what UK Prime Minister Theresa May called "an intense week of negotiations" ahead of Sunday's summit.

The Guardian earlier reported that EU Chief Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier raised the prospect of extending the divorce process until the end of 2022 at the meeting of the committee.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Theresa May stated that there is no alternative to the draft agreement on the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union and urged the British Parliament to approve the deal in order to avoid "more uncertainty." The prime minister has already defended a draft Brexit deal in the Parliament's House of Commons. The agreement faced criticism both from the opposition and from the governing party, with several members of May's Cabinet having resigned over disagreements with the deal.