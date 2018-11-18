Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Devastates North Italian City of Ravenna (PHOTO)

The tremor came just a few months after a series of quakes with magnitudes ranging from 4.7 to 5.3 struck the region, causing damage to Italian cities near the Adriatic Sea.

The province of Ravenna in north-eastern Italy was hit by a 4.6 magnitude earthquake, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported on Sunday. The centre also stated that a similar quake took place in the city of Rimini.

There are currently no reports of dead or injured in the incident. It is not clear if other quakes are to be expected following the initial tremor.

Earthquake strikes Italy as 4.6 magnitude tremor shakes Ravenna region near Venice https://t.co/Q74qH2Kwwv pic.twitter.com/jjQVSfMTta — Siglov Freudivan (@DerangedRadio) 18 ноября 2018 г.

Ravenna is an ancient city on the Adriatic coast, located 80 km (about 50 miles) from Bologna.