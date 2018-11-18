UK PM Theresa May on Brexit: This is Right Deal in National Interest

The British prime minister said on Sunday that the focus this week would be on future relations with the European Union.

"These next seven days are going to be critical, they are about the future of this country," Prime Minister Theresa May told Sky News on Sunday.

May also said she would meet European Commission Jean-Claude President Juncker in Brussels in order to specify the conditions of the Brexit agreement. The head of government also said that a change of prime minister would make talks far more difficult for London and would also threaten to delay Brexit or even prevent it from happening.

A day before the statement, May urged the UK Parliament to approve the draft agreement on the UK withdrawal from the European Union, claiming that there was no alternative.

Previously, the deal faced harsh criticism from the opposition, while some members of the government resigned over the disagreement with the agreement.