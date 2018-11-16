Two Ships Collide in the North Sea off the German Coast - Report

Two ships have collided in the North Sea off the German island of Borkum, the emergency service of the city of Cuxhaven reported on Friday.

​According to emergency services, the incident occurred Thursday evening, about 25 km northwest of Borkum. The incident involved the Paksoy 1, a 115 meter Turkish-flagged cargo ship with 16 crew members on board, and the Eems Cobalt, an 82 meter Dutch cargo vessel with five crew members onboard.

Unglück auf der Nordsee: Verkeilte Schiffe vor Borkum sind wieder getrennt https://t.co/H2aA4cDalz pic.twitter.com/OWKzWJCboF — Westdeutsche Zeitung (@wznewsline) November 16, 2018

​The collision is said to have led to a puncture in the Eems Cobalt's hull.

An emergency rescue vessel, tugboat and police have arrived at the scene. The sea and airspace within three nautical miles of the collision have been blocked off. No injuries have been reported.

An amateur recording off a vessel-tracking site appears to show the moment of impact, with the Paksoy 1 shown making an attempt to make a rapid 180 degree turn, ramming into the center of the Eems Cobalt's hull.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW