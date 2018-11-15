Germany Says Soft Brexit Serves EU, UK Interests – Minister of State for Europe

BERLIN (Sputnik) – Germany does not want the United Kingdom to leave the European Union but the so-called soft variant of Brexit is in line with the EU and UK interests, the minister Roth said on Thursday.

"Again: we don’t want a #Brexit. Not at all. It’s a lose-lose situation for both the #EU and #UK. So sad. Yet given the circumstances a 'soft' Brexit and close relations between EU and UK are in our common interest," German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth wrote on his Twitter page.

Following more than a year of tough talks on Brexit conditions, London and Brussels have finally produced a draft agreement on the conditions of the British divorce from the bloc. However, the controversial divorce plan with the EU, which is currently being presented to Parliament, provoked numerous resignations.

If the UK Parliament agrees with the provisions of the document and approves it, the final vote on Brexit will take place in December.

The agreement comes as the United Kingdom voted in favour of Brexit in 2016 and is set to depart from the European Union by late March 2019.