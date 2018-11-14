Swedish Parliament Votes Against Opposition Leader Kristersson as Prime Minister

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) – The majority of lawmakers in the Swedish parliament on November 14 voted against the centre-right Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson as the country’s prime minister. Kristersson’s candidacy was rejected by a 195-154 vote.

One of the main reasons Kristersson failed to secure the necessary number of votes was the fact that there were disagreements within his opposition bloc of the centre-right parties — Alliance.

READ MORE: Breaking Down Sunday's Vote: Parliamentary Election Procedure in Sweden

Following the September elections, eight political parties managed to get seats in the parliament.

No party or political bloc has the majority, however, with 40.6 per cent of the vote, or 144 seats in parliament, were gained by the Red-Green bloc (the Social Democrats and the Green Party), while the alliance parties got 40.3 per cent of the vote or 143 seats.

The gap between Sweden's ruling Red-Green bloc and the opposition alliance of centre-right parties has remained minimal.