UK’s May Expected to Unveil Brexit Draft to Ministers at Cabinet Meeting

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May will convene a weekly cabinet meeting on November 13 where she is expected to lay out her plans for next year’s exit from the European Union.

A provisional Withdrawal Agreement is reportedly needed to avoid making contingency plans for a no-deal Brexit, for which the deadline is said to be this November 15.

On November 4, The Times newspaper reported, citing sources in Brussels and London, that UK Prime Minister Theresa May had managed to win concessions from Brussels that would keep the United Kingdom in the customs union and therefore resolve the Irish border problem.

May still needs to convince her ministers and the parliament to go along with her vision of the deal for Brexit, due next March, despite the outstanding issues in talks with Brussels, notably over the Irish border.

Last week, May's spokesman noted that there was a "good progress" in the UK-EU talks on London's withdrawal from the bloc and 95 percent of the future Brexit agreement had already been settled.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party promised to mobilise all political parties to prevent May's government from exiting without a deal.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in June 2016 and is expected to do so by late March 2019, while there are still certain stumbling blocks that impede talks, namely, the Irish border and the post-Brexit UK-EU economic relations, making a no-deal scenario of Brexit a possibility.