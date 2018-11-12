Polish Nationalists Set EU Flag on Fire During March in Warsaw (PHOTO)

Relations between Warsaw and Brussels have recently deteriorated over several disagreements on Poland's judiciary reforms; now there is a "very serious threat" of Poland leaving the European Union.

A recent march commemorating the 100 year anniversary of the country's independence, that took place in Poland's capital on November 11 took on an ultra-nationalist air when protesters started to set the EU flag on fire, chanting "down with the EU." Over 250,000 people reportedly gathered in the streets to participate in the march.

The All-Polish Youth organisation, which espouses ultra-nationalist and fascist doctrines, posted a photo of the burning EU flag on Twitter.

"The commandant of the metropolitan police is offering a reward of five thousand zlotys ($1,400) to those who help find those who did it," the Warsaw police said in a statement.

The incident has already been criticised by the Centre for Monitoring Racist and Xenophobic Behaviour.

According to the head of Morawiecki's chancellery, Michal Dworczyk, a few incidents have taken place during the march, yet they were considered "minimal."

"A dozen or so irresponsible people cannot destroy a great national holiday," he said.

The EU has recently criticised Poland's judiciary reforms, in particular, a new law that lowers the retirement age for Supreme Court judges to 65. According to Brussels, such reforms may threaten the rule of law in the country.