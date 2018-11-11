World Leaders Gather for Lunch Break at Elysee Palace

Official delegations from more than 60 countries travelled to Paris to take part in the commemoration of the armistice signed on November 11, 1918 between Germany and the Allies. The two-day celebrations began on Saturday, when heads of state met over dinner hosted by Macron at the Musee d'Orsay, followed by a concert at the Paris Philharmonie.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Elysee Palace to have a lunch with other world leaders, who have gathered in Paris for the Armistice Day celebrations.

The celebrations kicked off Sunday at 10 a.m., with French President Emmanuel Macron delivering an opening speech at the Arc de Triumph.

After the speech by the French president, Russian President Vladimir Putin went to the bank of the river Seine to commemorate the soldiers from the Russian Expeditionary Force, who fought side by side with French soldiers during World War I.