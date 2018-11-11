World Leaders Gather for Lunch Break at Elysee Palace

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Elysee Palace to have a lunch with other world leaders, who have gathered in Paris for the Armistice Day celebrations.
The celebrations kicked off Sunday at 10 a.m., with French President Emmanuel Macron delivering an opening speech at the Arc de Triumph.
After the speech by the French president, Russian President Vladimir Putin went to the bank of the river Seine to commemorate the soldiers from the Russian Expeditionary Force, who fought side by side with French soldiers during World War I.
All comments
Show new comments (0)