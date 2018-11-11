World Leaders Arrive at Elysee Palace to Mark 100th Anniversary of Armistice

Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and other heads of state arrive at the Élysée Palace for Armistice Day events marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

The world marks 100 years since of end of World War I on 11 November. The 2018 Armistice Day celebrations will bring together a record number of world leaders, invited by the French president.

Heads of state, international organizations, think tanks and nonprofits will discuss security, terrorism, climate, green energy, global governance, cyber threats, and other pressing issues of the 21st century at the Paris Peace Forum, organised by French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the Elysee's press service, 84 invitations have been sent to world leaders to join the Armistice Day celebrations at the Arc de Triumph.

The presidents of nearly all of Europe, as well as the leaders of Australia, Tunisia, the Central African Republic, Ivory Coast, Mali, vice-president of India, prime ministers of Japan, Israel, Canada, Thailand etc. Some seventy leaders overall accepted the invitation. The chiefs of the international organizations, such as the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, NATO, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) will be also present at the ceremony.

Four buses will take the leaders to Champs Elysee later in the day, where the ceremony is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT), with Macron giving an opening speech.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will come to the celebrations in their own motorcades.

Some 3,200 guests will attend the military ceremony and will later have dinners in the Elysee Palace, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hotel des Invalides and even in Versailles, where the spouses of the presidents will dine in an event organised by Brigitte Macron.