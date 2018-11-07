UK Sets Up 5 Business Councils to Advise Prime Minister on Post-Brexit Policies

"Brexit presents a huge opportunity to build a better, stronger economy for people all over the country. So I’ve asked these new councils to advise us on the opportunities and challenges facing business as we shape the UK for the future," May said, commenting on the initiative.
It is planned that each council will meet three times a year: twice with the participation of the prime minister, and once with a senior cabinet minister.
READ MORE: Blair Urges UK Parliament to Vote Down Any Deal on Brexit, Let People Decide
The councils will also be a platform for the government to develop policy initiatives and evaluate them, the government said.
The United Kingdom will leave the European Union on March 29, 2019, with the transition period set to end in December 2020. Nevertheless, London and Brussels still have not reached an agreement on a number of issues, such as the Irish border and the post-Brexit economic relations.
