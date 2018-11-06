French Police Arrest Six Over Threats to Macron - Reports

French Main Directorate of Internal Security law enforcement arrested six as part of an investigation into threats against the country's president Emmanuel Macron, BFM TV reported. The suspects are allegedly linked to radical movement, the media specified. Paris prosecutors began a preliminary investigation into the allegations.
As Reuters reports, citing a source close to the probe, those arrested had an "imprecise and loosely-formed" plan for "violent action" against the French president.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
