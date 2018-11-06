Czech Police Detain Ukrainian Lawmaker for Attempt to Pay Counterfeit Cash

“I was in Prague. I wanted to buy a gift for my mother in duty free, it turned out that the money was counterfeit. Since an attempt to pay off with counterfeit cash equals its production in Czech legislation, I was detained," Lozovoy wrote on Facebook.
Russia has included Andriy Lozovoy into the recently imposed sanctions list envisioning retaliatory economic measures against Ukrainian individuals and legal entities in response to Kiev's unfriendly actions.
In February, Andriy Lozovoy along with dozens of activists from various radical Ukrainian organizations broke into the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Kiev and caused significant material damage before leaving the building.
