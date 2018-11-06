Spanish Rescuers Recover Over a Dozen of Migrants Bodies Off Country's Coast

"Guardamar Polyhymnia [rescue ship]: 80 people rescued alive and 13 dead…. Shipwrecked Patera, @guardiacivil recovered 4 corpses and took over 22 men," SASEMAR said on Twitter.
According to the International Organization for Migration, Spain currently tops the list of Mediterranean countries by the number of migrant sea arrivals, with over 47,500 migrants arriving in the country since the beginning of the year, another 567 people died on their way to the country, as of November 2.
Over 98,000 migrants have arrived in Europe by sea in 2018, with about 2,000 people feared dead or missing.
