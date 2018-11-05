Criminal Trying to Escape From Police in Italy Takes 4 Hostages (WATCH LIVE)

According to the local media, the name of the hostage-taker is Francesco Amato and he was sentenced last week to 19 years in prison for participation in organized crime.

The man, carrying a large knife, took 12 people hostage in a post office of the northern Italian city of Pieve Modolena. He demanded to meet Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and Defense Minister Elisabetta Trenta, threatening to kill the hostages.

However, Amato later released seven clients of the post office and one of its employees.

At the moment, four remain with him inside the building, which is surrounded by the police forces.

